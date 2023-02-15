Home

Parts Of Kashmir Observe Shutdown As Protests Continue Against Demolition Drive

The demolition drive has seen massive protests and threats from a terror outfit.

Srinagar: Several parts of Kashmir on Wednesday, including commercial hub of Lal Chowk, observed a shutdown against the demolition drive launched by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to retrieve state land. As part of the shutdown, the local shops and other business establishments remained closed in Srinagar while reports from Anantnag said the main town observed shutdown.

Although it was not immediately clear who had called for the strike, unofficial reports from Anantnag said posters purportedly issued by the Hurriyat Conference had appeared at some places in this regard.

Notably, the demolition drive started by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in January and was aimed at freeing up government land encroached upon by influential people. The demolition drive has seen massive protests and threats from a terror outfit.

The local administration is said to have freed up 15 lakh kanals (1.87 lakh acres) of government and grazing land since the eviction drive started in the Union Territory.

Raising their voices, various political parties, including the Congress, the People’s Democratic Party, the Apni Party and the Democratic Azad Party have held protests against the anti-encroachment drive in recent weeks.

