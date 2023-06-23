Home

Passenger Held For Allegedly Saying ‘Hijacking ki tayyari hain” In-Flight

The passenger who was arrested was also caught saying, 'Hijack ka sara planning hain. Uska sara access hain, chinta mat karna.' (Representative image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Ritesh Sanjaykumar Juneja, a 23-year-old male passenger aboard a Vistara flight, was arrested after crew members complained that the guy was allegedly talking over the phone about ‘plane hijacking,’ according to Mumbai Police. There were no immediate details about the flight or its path.

According to the police, the crew members onboard the aircraft heard the person talking about ‘hijacking’ on the phone. The passenger, on being questioned, said that he is mentally ill.

”Hijacking Ki Tayyari Hain” The Passenger Said

Reportedly, the passenger was saying “Hijacking ki tayyari hain”.

The passenger who was arrested was also caught saying, ‘Hijack ka sara planning hain. Uska sara access hain, chinta mat karna.’ (All planning for hijacking is done and don’t worry as there is an access).

“After hearing his conversation, the passengers sitting nearby got scared and many of them stood up. The cabin crew member called in the security staff of the flight and the passenger was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)” the official said on the matter, as quoted in various reports.

FIR Registered Against The UP Based Passenger

Sahar Police in Mumbai has registered a case under sections 336 (pertaining to crimes which may endanger lives or personal safety of others) and 505(2) (which deals with crimes such as spreading rumours or alarming news) of the Indian Penal Code and is probing the matter.

On the whole incidence, the airline said, “We confirm that there was an incident concerning an unruly passenger on Vistara flight UK 996 scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Delhi on 22 June 2023 at 1830 hrs.”

According to some media reports, the flight departed with the rest of the passengers after a thorough check was conducted. The Vistara flight on which the whole incident happened was scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Delhi.

(With ANI inputs)

