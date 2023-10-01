Home

Mentally Ill Passenger ‘Misbehaves,’ ‘Locks Himself’ In IndiGo Flight Toilet; Detained

A mentally disabled flyer was detained at Patna airport after he allegedly 'misbehaved' on a flight and 'locked himself' inside the bathroom. The alleged incident took place on an Indigo Hyderabad-Patna flight.

Mentally Ill Passenger 'Misbehaves,' Locks Himself in IndiGo Flight Toilet; Detained. | Photo: Representative Image

Patna: A mentally disabled passenger was detained for allegedly ‘misbehaving’ on a flight and ‘locking himself’ inside the bathroom, as reported by India Today, citing officials. The incident in question occurred on an Indigo flight traveling from Hyderabad to Patna. Upon landing in Patna at around 3 pm, the man was detained and handed over to the police following a complaint filed by the crew members. The crew stated in their complaint that “he misbehaved on the flight and also locked himself inside the onboard toilet.”

“As per the crew, one passenger was reported to be unruly in the Ahmedabad-Patna flight. Hence, after arrival of the plane, he was handed over to the station house officer of the airport police station,” India Today quoted an official.

According to Patna Airport SHO Vinod Peter a complaint filed against the man for inappropriate behaviour on the flight. “A complaint has been filed against the man by the airlines for creating ruckus, and unruly and inappropriate behaviour on the flight,” SHO Peter told PTI.

“On a complaint filed by indigo staff, we detained him,” he said, informing that the probe is underway.

The initial investigation, examination of medical records, and statements from his brother, who was traveling with him, suggest that he may be dealing with a mental illness, according to Peter. Currently, he is receiving treatment for his condition at a local private hospital. The police will continue to monitor his situation.

