New Delhi: In a significant development, the airline major IndiGo on Tuesday said a passenger, who travelled on its Chennai to Coimbatore flight on Monday, has tested positive for Covid-19. Also Read - Waste of Money, Tweets Passenger Association Chief as Indigo, SpiceJet, GoAir Start Booking From June 1

“We received confirmation from the Coimbatore airport doctor that a passenger who travelled on 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on 25th May evening, has tested positive for Covid-19,” the airline said in a statement. Also Read - Domestic Flights to Resume After Lockdown 4? IndiGo, SpiceJet Open Online Bookings For June, Say Reports

The airline said it has also grounded the crew members that operated the flight from Chennai-Coimbatore on Monday after the passengers tested positive for coronavirus. However, the passenger is currently quarantined at ESI state medical facility at Coimbatore.

“He was seated on-board the aircraft with all precautionary measures including face mask, face shield and gloves, as were the other passengers. Additionally, no one else was seated in his vicinity, significantly reducing the possibility of transmission,” the airline said.

As per the guidelines, the IndiGo aircraft are regularly sanitised as a standard operating procedure, and the aircraft operating this flight was also immediately disinfected as per the protocol.

“The operating crew has been grounded for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers as per the government guidelines, to ensure safety of our passengers and staff,” the airline said.

The development assumes significance as this is possibly the first case of a passenger on-board being infected for coronavirus after domestic flights resumed services on Monday.

The airline said it has received confirmation from the Coimbatore airport doctor that the passenger tested positive for coronavirus.