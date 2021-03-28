New Delhi: The flyers on a New Delhi-Varanasi flight witnessed bizarre scenes after a passenger tried to open the aircraft’s emergency door moments before the scheduled landing. The passenger who created the commotion was said to be mentally ill. Speaking to reporters, the Station House Officer (SHO) in Phulpur informed that he attempted to open the emergency exit door mid-air on Saturday but crew members stopped and held him till the flight made a safe landing at the airport. Also Read - VIDEO: People Celebrate Holi With Ashes And 'Gulal' at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi | WATCH Here

The pilot of the flight informed Air traffic control and requested landing on priority. The passenger has been handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force, reported news agency ANI.

A couple of days ago, a similar incident was reported when a Spirit Airline passenger attempted to open an emergency exit door, forcing the flight to divert to Denver. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the passenger was on Flight 185 from Cleveland to Los Angeles. After landing in Denver, the passenger was taken into custody by law enforcement officials, the airline said in a statement.