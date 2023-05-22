Home

Kerala: Passenger Train Misses Small Station, Reverses Back Over 500 Metres to Pick Up Passengers

Cheriyanad railway station is a small halt situated between the Mavelikkara and Chengannur stations.

Train missed station halt in Kerala

Kerala: In a one-of-a-kind incident, a train missed a halt at a railway station and had to reverse for more than 500 metres to reach the station where passengers were waiting to board.

The incident occurred around 7.45 am in Alappuzha district when the loco pilot of the Shoranur-bound Venad Express forgot to halt at Cheriyanad railway station. Upon realizing the mistake, the loco pilot promptly stopped the passenger train and reversed it back for 700 metres so that the waiting passengers could board.

Railway officials responded to the incident, stating that they did not receive any complaints from passengers as none of them experienced any inconvenience. Moreover, the train reached its destination on time.

“There is no signal at Cheriyanad as it is only a halt station. Signals are available only at block (bigger) stations. There might have been an error by the locopilots (drivers). They noticed it when the train had crossed some metres,” ToI quoted a rail official as saying.

The officials mentioned that the absence of the station master and the lack of a signal at Cheriyanad station may have contributed to the loco pilot’s misjudgment. They added that a proper explanation will be sought from the loco pilots.

A similar incident happened a few years ago when a Jan Shatabdi Express train in Uttarakhand ran backwards for over 20 km. The train’s brakes had reportedly failed due to a leakage in the pressure pipe, leaving the pilots unable to stop it and causing panic among the passengers.

However, the Indian Railways is the largest rail network in entire Asia and one of the largest in the world. The vast organization has a very organized system, and such incidents happen once in a while.

