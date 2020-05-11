New Delhi: ‘Only those with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the station’, said the Ministry of Home Affairs, a day after the Indian Railways announced to run 15 pair of AC trains from New Delhi to several cities from May 12. Notably, the MHA issued a detailed guidelines and standard operation procedure (SOP) (for movement of people by trains), asking the passengers to maintain social distancing during boarding and travel. Also Read - Amid COVID-19, Daily Price Revision of Petrol And Diesel Likely to Restart This Month

“The movement of the passenger(s) as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the railway station shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket. During boarding and travel, all passengers will have to maintain social distancing. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such heath protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UT”,the MHA order stated. Also Read - Increased Capacity, Stoppages in Destination States: Railways' Revised Guidelines For 'Shramik Specials'

Furthermore all passengers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train. Besides, travelers will also be provided with hand sanitizers at entry and exit points at station and in coaches. Passengers not wearing face covers or masks will be stopped at entry. They will have to wear face covers mandatorily during the travel as well. Also Read - Bhushan Kumar on Reports of T-Series Being Sealed: They Can't Seal The Office if Only One Person is Found Positive

The Indian Railways had suspended the passenger, mail and express trains from March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.