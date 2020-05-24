New Delhi: At a time when the Central government is all set to resume the domestic flight operations from May 25, the Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday said that all passengers coming by flights will be scanned for COVID-19 on their arrival at the airport in the state. Also Read - Aarogya Setu App Must, 14-Day Quarantine: Govt Issues Guidelines For Domestic, International Travel | Details Here

Issuing an order, the Madhya Pradesh government said if anyone is found symptomatic, they will be sent to quarantine and their samples will be collected for testing.

The order from the state government comes soon after the Union Health Ministry issued guidelines for domestic travel, advising passengers to download the Aarogya Setu application on their mobile devices and asking states to ensure thermal screening at the departure point of airports, railway stations and bus terminals.

In the guidelines, the Centre said that the asymptomatic passengers should be permitted to travel after being asked to self-monitor for 14 days.

The Ministry guidelines further stated that the Dos and Don’ts shall be provided along with tickets to travellers by agencies concerned. It further added that the passengers will be advised to download the Arogya Setu application on their mobile devices.

The guidelines further stated that the airports, railway stations and bus terminals are also needed to take measures to ensure social distancing.

“Airports, railway stations and bus terminals should be regularly sanitised or disinfected and the availability of soaps and sanitisers shall be ensured,” the health ministry said.

The order from Madhya Pradesh came as the state on Saturday reported 201 new COVID-19 cases, including 83 in worst-hit Indore, and nine deaths, taking the total case count to 6,371 and fatalities to 281.

Two deaths each were reported from Indore, Bhopal and Burhanpur while one person each succumbed to the infection in Khandwa, Dhar and Sagar. So far, 3,267 persons have recovered, leaving MP with 2,823 active cases.