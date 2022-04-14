New Delhi: A passenger’s mobile phone on Thursday caught fire mid-air on IndiGo’s Dibrugarh-Delhi flight, however, the cabin crew members doused the flame with the help of a fire extinguisher. Officials of aviation regulator DGCA told news agency PTI that there was no injury to any passenger or cabin crew member due to this incident.Also Read - Mask Up Delhi! National Capital Logs 325 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 26 Patients More Than Wednesday

As per updates, flight 6E 2037 was heading to Delhi from Dibrugarh when a cabin crew member saw sparks and smoke emitting from a passenger's phone. The officials added that the aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport around 12.45 PM on Thursday.

In a statement, IndiGo said, "There was an incident of smoke from a mobile device on flight 6E 2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi. The crew is trained to manage hazardous incidences and they quickly managed the situation. There was no harm caused to any passenger or property onboard."