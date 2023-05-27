Home

Police Rescue Hundreds of Passengers Stranded Due to Heavy Snowfall in Leh’s Changla Axis

As many as 100 passengers, including women and children, were rescued from the treacherous Changla Axis, police said on Friday.

Passengers stranded due to snow, rescued from Changla Axis | Representative Image

Leh: As many as 100 passengers, including women and children, were rescued from the treacherous Changla Axis, police said on Friday.

The rescue operation was launched yesterday evening by the UTDRF rescue team of Ladakh Police, with active participation from the Army and GREEF rescue teams.

Police have stated that all the passengers were safely evacuated, and thanks to the collective effort of the UTDRF, Army, and GREEF rescue teams, no untoward incidents occurred.

Over the past two days, Ladakh’s Changla Axis has experienced intermittent snowfall, resulting in icy and slippery road conditions. As a result, several passengers became stranded there, and numerous vehicles, including private cars and taxis, were unable to move at the Changla Top due to the thick layer of snow on the road.

The police team from Kharu and Tangste police posts promptly responded to the emergencies caused by inclement weather, intermittent snowfall, and treacherous icy road conditions. Their main priority was to rescue and evacuate the stranded passengers, with a special emphasis on women, and children. The team swiftly made their way to Changla Top to carry out the rescue mission.

According to the police, the rescue teams transported people to safer locations using police vehicles, local taxis, and private vehicles driven by local drivers. This was necessary as driving on snowy roads posed a safety risk for the tourists.

The rescue teams prioritised tourists and children experiencing medical complications and ensured their timely evacuation towards Leh. In view of the significant influx of tourists in Leh, the police have urged them to adhere to weather advisories and plan their journey accordingly to make it safer and more pleasant.

Due to the continuous snowfall in the past few days, thick layers of snow have covered the roads in Leh. It has become risky to drive vehicles on the slippery roads.

