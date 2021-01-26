Farmers Tractor Rally Latest Updates: In the wake of the violent protests that erupted during farmers tractor rally in the national, the Northern Railway on Tuesday issued a notification allowing passengers to apply for full refund in case they could not catch their trains due to the agitations. Also Read - Day After Farmers Rally Violence, Red Fort to Remain Shut For Visitors Till Jan 31

Issuing a notification, the Railways said passengers can apply for full refund of all trains departing from all stations of Delhi area up to 9 PM today through TDR & e-TDR for e-tickets.

"Passengers who are not able to reach stations & catch trains in Delhi area stations due to Kisan agitation are requested to apply for full refund of all trains departing from all stations of Delhi area upto 2100 hrs today through TDR & e-TDR for e-tickets," CPRO, Northern Railway, said.

Earlier in the day, a violent clash broke out between police and protesting farmers after the protesters reached ITO in the national capital and tried to move towards Lutyen’s Delhi, prompting the force to use lathicharge and tear gas shells against them.

The farmers who began their march from different border points, much before the time permitted to them for their tractor rally, reached ITO in Central Delhi despite the force denying them permission for it. The protesters were seen chasing police personnel with sticks. The police men also resorted to lathicharge and fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd.

Later, they swarmed the Red Fort during a ‘tractor rally’ and climbed up its ramparts and waved farmer union flags and banners and even hoisted a pennant.

Police and other security personnel deployed at the Red Fort could be seen lathi-charging the protesters even as the former were clearly outnumbered by the farmers.

A few youths climbed up the flagpole on the ramparts of the 17th century landmark and put up a saffron pennant with a religious symbol. Later, a few of them even climbed up further and fixed a farmer union flag near the spot where a bigger Tricolour was aflutter.

After sometime, security personnel succeeded in removing the farmers from the fort ramparts, after which they had skirmishes with the police and also chased them that led to injuries to several farmers and policemen.

Amid these developments, the traffic was thrown out of gear and heavy traffic jam was witnessed at NH-44, G.T. Karnal Road, Outer Ring Road, Signature Bridge, G.T. Road, ISBT Ring Road, Vikas Marg, NH-24, Nizamuddin Khatta, Noida link road, Peeragarhi and Outer Delhi, east and west Delhi border areas due to ongoing farmer protests.

There was heavy traffic on Outer Ring Road, Badli Road, K.N. Katzu Marg, Madhuban Chowk, Kanjhawala Road, Palla Road, Narela and DSIDC Narela Roads. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised people to avoid these roads.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday also closed the entry and exit gates of various metro stations on the yellow, green, violet and blue lines in the wake of the violence in the heart of the national capital.