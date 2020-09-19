New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, the Indian government told Parliament this week that there have been 3,186 ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu since the beginning of this year (from January 1 to September 7). Also Read - Indian Army Says Its Troops 'Exceeded' Powers Under AFSPA in Shopian Encounter, Initiates Disciplinary Proceedings

This is the highest number of violations in a year for 17 years – since the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement was brokered by the then NDA government head Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Moreover, 242 incidents of cross-border firing (from January 1 to August 31) were also reported in the Jammu region, along the international border with Pakistan, Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik said in the Rajya Sabha.

The Indian Army retaliated appropriately, the minister said, adding that all violations had been taken up with Pakistani authorities through defined channel and protocols.

Eight Army personnel lost their lives in the the ceasefire violations this year and two others were injured. Many civilians, including women and children were also killed, and a number of houses and buildings have been destroyed.

Meanwhile, Pakistan army continued ceasefire violations for the second consecutive day on Friday by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the Pakistani aggression, they added.

Pakistan troops have violated the ceasefire agreement 31 times so far this month.

On Thursday, an Indian Army jawan was injured in Pakistani firing in Balakote sector.

An army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, injured on Tuesday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, according to officials.

On September 2, a JCO was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.