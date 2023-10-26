Patan Assembly Election 2023: Can Congress Hold Its Seat Or Will BJP ‘Take It Away’?

Home

The Patan Assembly constituency is currently held by the incumbent Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel. The BJP has fielded Vijay Baghel, the nephew of Bhupesh Baghel, to challenge him in the upcoming elections.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The Patan Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh is one of the most keenly watched seats in the upcoming state elections. It is a rural constituency located in the Durg district of the central region of the state. As of 2023, Patan has a total of 1,95,205 registered voters, comprising 97,654 males and 97,537 females.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Patan Constituency History

2018 Assembly Election

In the 2018 Assembly election, Bhupesh Baghel defeated BJP candidate Motilal Sahu by a margin of 27,477 votes. Baghel polled 51.85% of the votes cast, while Sahu polled 34.98% of the votes.

2013 Assembly Election

In the 2013 Assembly election, Bhupesh Baghel defeated BJP candidate Ajay Vishnoi by a margin of 9,343 votes. Baghel polled 47.47% of the votes cast, while Vishnoi polled 40.93% of the votes.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Election And Counting Dates

Date of Polling: November 7, 2023 and November 17, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Other Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification (Ph-1): 13th October, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification (Ph-2):21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations (Ph-1): 20th October, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations (Ph-2): 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations (Ph-1): 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations (Ph-2): 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures (Ph-1): 23rd October, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures (Ph-2): 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll (Ph-1): 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

