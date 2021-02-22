New Delhi: Coronil kit, an ayurvedic cure of COVID-19 Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali, has once again found itself in the middle of a controversy. After Baba Ramdev presented a scientific research paper on “evidence-based medicine” Coronil, several news outlets and social media users shared a misleading claim on the internet saying that Coronil has been recognised as a medicine for coronavirus by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Also Read - Coronil: Ramdev's Patanjali Announces First Evidence-Based Medicine For Coronavirus

Following these claims, the WHO on Friday said in tweet, "WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment COVID-19."

Subsequently, Patanjali issued a clarification on Twitter saying the WHO GMP compliant CoPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India and not WHO.

Acharya Balkrishna clarified that the Goods Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) to Coronil has been issued by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Government of India. He also stated in another tweet that the CPP license was issued in accordance with the WHO GMP quality approvals.

“We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India. It is clear that WHO do not approve or disapprove any drugs. WHO works for building a better, healthier future for people all over the world,” Acharya Balkrishna tweeted.

The data was presented in a press conference by Patanjali in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on February 19.