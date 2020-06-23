New Delhi: Patanjali on Tuesday launched Coronil an Ayurvedic medicine for treatment of coronavirus or COVID-19. The medicine was unveiled by Swami Ramdev, the yoga guru at a press conference at Patanjali’s headquarters in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Also Read - No Lessons Learnt? Despite Covid-19, The Controversial Yulin Dog Meat Festival Kicks Off in China

Speaking to reporters after launching the medicine, Ramdev said,"The whole world has been waiting for someone to develop a medicine for coronavirus. Today, we are proud that we developed the first ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus. It has been named Coronil."

He claimed,"We've prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence & trial based medicine for COVID19. We conducted a clinical case study&clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days and 100% patients recovered in 7 days."

CEO of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna had claimed the patients treated by the said medicine have tested negative.

“We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results,” Balkrishna told ANI, prior to the launch of coronil.