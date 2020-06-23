New Delhi: Patanjali on Tuesday launched Coronil an Ayurvedic medicine for treatment of coronavirus or COVID-19. The medicine was unveiled by Swami Ramdev, the yoga guru at a press conference at Patanjali’s headquarters in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Also Read - No Lessons Learnt? Despite Covid-19, The Controversial Yulin Dog Meat Festival Kicks Off in China
Speaking to reporters after launching the medicine, Ramdev said,”The whole world has been waiting for someone to develop a medicine for coronavirus. Today, we are proud that we developed the first ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus. It has been named Coronil.” Also Read - COVID-19: 312 Fatalities, 14,933 Cases in Last 24 Hours; Total Tally Soars to 4,40,215, Death Toll Surpasses 14,000 | 10 Points
He claimed,”We’ve prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence & trial based medicine for COVID19. We conducted a clinical case study&clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days and 100% patients recovered in 7 days.” Also Read - IAS Officer Shares Picture of a Doctor's Wrinkled Hands After Wearing Gloves for 10 Hours, See Viral Pic
CEO of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna had claimed the patients treated by the said medicine have tested negative.
“We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results,” Balkrishna told ANI, prior to the launch of coronil.