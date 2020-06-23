New Delhi: At this time of corona crisis when researchers are busy finding a vaccine for the infection, Yoga guru Ramdev’s herbal medicine company Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday launched Coronil Kit and claimed that it could cure coronavirus in just seven days. The claim, however, was scoffed at by the Ayush Ministry and asked it to stop advertisements for the drug. Also Read - ‘No More Communication Gap’: Patanjali Says It Gave All Details to Govt on Coronil Kit

While launching the medicine earlier in the day, Ramdev claimed that Ayurved-based ‘Coronil and Swasari’ medicine have shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 infected patients except those on a life support system. Also Read - Coronil Kit: 'Provide Details of Medicines, Stop Advertising Such Claims,’ Centre Tells Patanjali Over COVID Drug

However, the Ayush Ministry sought from the company detailed report on composition, testing and other data of the drugs. The ministry also used powers under a 1954 law to ask the firm to “stop advertising/publicizing” claims of corona cure drug until the issue is examined by it. Also Read - Patanjali OrderMe: How to Order Coronil Kit Through This App, When Will it be Available in Market?

A government notification bars companies from advertising a cure without government approval. But it wasn’t immediately clear if the drug can still be sold.

The Yoga guru, earlier in the day, said the medicines have been developed by Patanjali Research Center, Haridwar and privately-owned National Institute of Medical Science, Jaipur following all protocols with clinically controlled trial-based evidence.

“Patanjali first conducted a clinical case study and conducted clinical control trials following all protocols of drug discovery,” he said.

He also went on to say that clinical controlled study of these medicines was done in several cities including Delhi, Ahmedabad and Meerut and the RCT (Randomized Clinical Trial) controlled with placebo was conducted at Jaipur-based National Institute of Medical Sciences & Research.

“This was done after getting approval from Clinical Trial Registry of India (CTRI) and all other required formalities,” he said, adding, “We have followed all the parameters set up by modern science for such clinical trials.”

Reacting to such claims by the Yoga guru, the AYUSH Ministry said “Facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known” to it.

“Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for COVID treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for COVID-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and results data of the study (ies) and stop advertising/publicizing such claims till the issue is duly examined,” the ministry statement said.

Moreover, the ministry has also asked the concerned State Licensing Authority of Uttarakhand Government to provide copies of license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of COVID -19.

Priced at Rs 545, the Coronil Kit would be available across the country within a week. The kit will have medicines for 30 days. Moreover, the medicines can be ordered online through a mobile app from next Monday.

For the cure from the coronavirus, Patanjali’s anti-COVID tablet, Divya Coronil Tablet consists of Giloy, Tulsi and Ashwagandha and is prescribed to be taken thrice a day with hot water 30 minutes after breakfast, lunch and dinner. Medical experts, however, were not convinced by the claims.

In a late-night development, the company also released an 11-page reply and sent to the Ayush Ministry that detailed composition of medicines; IEC clearance and CTRI registration; and protocol sample size and result data of the study.

“The trial was being conducted and registered with Clinical Trial Registry of India (CTRI),” it said in the response.