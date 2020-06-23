New Delhi: At this time of corona crisis, when researchers are busy finding a vaccine for the disease, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday launched Patanjali’s Coronil kit, which he claims is a cure for Covid-19. Also Read - Coronil: All You Need to Know About Ayurvedic Drug Which Claims to Cure Coronavirus Within a Week

Saying that clinically tested, evidence-based medicine was a challenge, the Yoga Guru claimed that those who were administered the medicine were fully cured and none of them died. During its launch earlier in the day, Ramdev claimed that 69 per cent of them recovered within 3 days. Also Read - Coronil Becomes the Top Trend on Twitter As Ramdev's Patanjali Launches Ayurvedic Covid-19 Drug, Memes & Jokes Abound

“We’ve prepared the first Ayurvedic clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for COVID-19. We conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days and 100% patients recovered in 7 days,” Ramdev said.

In the launching event he also said that in the next few days, data of the trail will be released as evidence to bolster claims.

The development comes as there are now nearly 9 million people affected by the pandemic since it broke out in China’s Wuhan city in December last year. India is battling the pandemic with close to 2 lakh cases in the country and around 14,000 deaths so far.

Panajali’s prescription:

Two-two tablets should be consumed with hot water half an hour after meals. This drug intake and quantity is suitable for people between 15 to 80 years of age. Half the amount of the medicines can be used for children between the age of 6 to 14 years.

When will it be available in market?

As per updates, the Patanjali OrderMe app is likely to be available in the market by next week and it will be a free one. Though the details regarding the app aren’t completely available now, the OrderMe app is likely to be available for both Android and iOS users. People using these phones can easily get their Coronavirus medicine online and recover from the COVID-19.

This coronil medicine is Ayurvedic in nature and is composed of typical ingredients such as Ashwagandha, Giloy, and Tulsi.

Besides this, the OrderMe app will also sell other Patanjali products to promote ‘Made in India’ products by the company.

How to order through Patanjali OrderMe app?

Once available in the market, people using Android and iOS phones can easily download the Patanjali OrderMe app. Other details on how to order the medicine will later be given by Patanjali. The Patanjali OrderMe is likely to go online very soon.