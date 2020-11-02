New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved has sold around 2.5 million Coronil kits grossing at Rs 250 crore in four months since its launch amid the pandemic, the company’s official data said on Monday. Swasari Coronil kit, an Ayurvedic immunity booster, was initially launched as a cure for the coronavirus infection. Also Read - Baba Ramdev Falls Off Elephant While Doing Yoga, No Injuries; Video Goes Viral

Dated on October 18, Patanjali sold a total of 25 lakh Coronil kits online, via direct marketing, at general stores and through the company's dispensaries and medical centres in India and abroad.

Launched on June 23, Patanjali received severe backlash for promoting Coronil as a drug to cure coronavirus. The company had claimed to have shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 patients, except those on a life support system.

The AYUSH Ministry pulled up on its trials and sought all information, putting a brief ban on the advertisements. Subsequently, Patanjali backtracked and changed its promotion for Coronil as an “immunity booster”.

The AYUSH ministry later permitted the firm to sell Coronil as long as it is not advertised as a coronavirus ‘cure’.