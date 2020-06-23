New Delhi: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s ayurvedic brand Patanjali will on Tuesday launch an evidence-based Ayurvedic medicine for the deadly coronavirus infection. The medicine will be launched at 12 PM today. Also Read - Twitter Trends #BoycottPatanjali After Baba Ramdev's Company CEO Acharya Balkrishna's Alleged Nepal Connections

“Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for #corona contagion, #SWASARI_VATI, #CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon from #Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar,” Patanjali Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Acharya Balkrishna announced in a tweet. Also Read - Treatment of COVID-19 Possible Through Ayurveda? Patanjali Claims to Discover Cure For Virus

According to the company, the new Ayurvedic medicine developed by the team can cure a COVID-19 patient in five to 14 days. Also Read - Baba Ramdev Claims That Giloy & Ashwagandha Can 100 Percent Fight Off COVID-19 Infection

“We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results,” CEO Balkrishna told ANI.

He claimed that patients who took the medicine recovered within 14 days and then tested negative. “So, we can say the cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We are performing controlled clinical trials only. In the next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us,” he said.

The Patanjali “cure” comes at a time when researchers around the world are pulling out all the stops in search of a vaccine for the horrific virus that has taken the world by its palm.

Notably, India’s COVID-19 count on Monday increased by 14,821 and 445 deaths, crossing 4.25 lakh cases in total. At least 13,699 persons have died of the deadly disease.