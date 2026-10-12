Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and 4 other metro stations to remain shut till 4pm for ‘security reasons’

To recall, the Supreme Court on Sunday directed that metro and railway services in Delhi operate normally while ordering that peaceful, unarmed protesters cannot be detained except in accordance with the "procedure established by law."

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New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday announced that six stations would be shut from 6am to 4pm due to “security reasons.” It is important to note that the order comes after the Supreme Court directed that metro and railway services in Delhi operate normally while ordering that peaceful, unarmed protesters cannot be detained except in accordance with the “procedure established by law.”

The DMRC said that the situation will be further reviewed by the security agencies, and necessary updates will be posted for the public. However, it clarified that interchange facilities at these six metro stations will remain operational.

6 Delhi Metro stations shut today

Patel Chowk

Janpath

Rajiv Chowk

Mandi House

Central Secretariat

Barakhamba Road

Service Update Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 AM till 04:00 PM on 12th October, 2026. Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations. 1. Patel Chowk

2. Janpath

3. Rajiv Chowk

4. Mandi House

5. Central Secretariat

6. Barakhamba Road — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 11, 2026

The DMRC on Saturday had ordered the closure of 45 metro stations across the national capital. Earlier, 57 stations were ordered to be shut down in view of the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party in the city on October 10.

However, the apex court directed the Centre and the Delhi Police to lift blanket restrictions on metro and railway services ahead of Saturday’s protests. It is important to note that the Supreme Court had made it clear that security measures cannot amount to a complete prohibition on public transport and inconvenience millions of ordinary residents.

Opposition to march to SC to demand end to ‘vote chori’; CJI declines to meet Rahul, Kharge

Intensifying their agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the opposition parties would march to the Supreme Court on Monday, with Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge seeking a meeting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to raise the issue of “vote chori”.

The Chief Justice, however, declined to meet Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over “vote chori” allegations, saying similar matters are sub judice in the Supreme Court, sources said.

Both Gandhi and Kharge had written to CJI Surya Kant, seeking a meeting between 4 and 5 pm on Monday to hand over a memorandum, demanding an end to “vote chori”, CE Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, halting of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and switching back to the paper ballot format.