New Delhi: Taking suo motu cognisance of the plight of migrant labourers, the Madras High Court on Saturday noted that, “pathetic condition of migrant labourers…is nothing but a human tragedy.” Also Read - SC Breather For Tamil Nadu, Top Court Stays Madras HC Order Directing Closure of Liquor Shops

Pulling up the Centre and Tamil Nadu government for failing to take care of the well being of the migrant workers, the court said that the authorities should have extended their ‘human services’ to migrant labourers facing hardships. Also Read - Why is Chennai’s Koyambedu Vegatable Market, a New COVID-19 Super Spreader, Sign of Worry?

The court also directed the Centre to submit an action report on measures taken to mitigate the suffering of the migrant workers. Also Read - Filmmakers Begin Post-Production Work on Films And TV Shows in Tamil Nadu After Producers Write to The Govt For Permission

“One cannot control his/her tears after seeing the pathetic condition of migrant labourers shown in both the print and visual media for the past one month. It is nothing but a human tragedy. When the lockdown was announced by the end of March, lakhs and lakhs of migrants were stranded throughout the country. Most of the workers lost their jobs, so shelter is said to have been provided apart from lack of supply of adequate food..After waiting for a considerable time, they started migrating to their native states by foot. It is very unfortunate that those persons were neglected by the authorities…” the order said.

“It is a pity to see the migrant labourers walking for days together to reach their native places and in the process, some of them had lost their lives due to accidents. All states should have extended their human services to those migrant labourers,” Justices N Kirubakaran and R Hemalatha said.