Chandigarh: A day after clamping a 24-hour curfew in Punjab’s Patiala’s town following a massive clash between members of the Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistan sword-bearing sympathisers outside the Kali Mata temple, the state government on Saturday lifted the curfew and also restored the internet services in the area. Giving details, Patiala SSP Deepak Parik said there is confidence among people and the Peace Keeping Committee’s meeting was held.Also Read - Patiala Clashes: Top Police Officers Removed; Internet, Messaging Services Suspended Till 6PM

Deepak Parik further added that 3 accused in the incident have been arrested. “As more video evidence and statements come in, we nominate more accused; their numbers will rise. We have identified around 24 accused by this evening and special teams formed to arrest them. Every accused will be arrested,” he added. Also Read - 'Anti-Khalistan March': Curfew Imposed in Patiala After Clashes; Shiv Sena Leader Harish Singla Arrested | Top Points

Curfew has been lifted, and internet services have been restored. There is confidence among people. Peace Keeping Committee's meeting was held. Everybody wants peace: SSP Patiala Deepak Parik #Punjab pic.twitter.com/zkgAH6ENO4 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

Also Read - Patiala Violence: 2 Injured, Curfew Imposed After Clashes Near Kali Devi Temple. Watch Video

Giving further details, MS Chhina, IG of Patiala, said a law and order issue was created in Patiala yesterday, in connection with which the Patiala Police registered 6 FIRs and 3 accused have been arrested, including Harish Singla. “The main accused and the mastermind Barjinder Singh Parwana will be arrested shortly,” he added.

He added that the peace committee members have assured that atmosphere like this will not be created in the city in any procession. “The principal conspirator, Barjinder Singh Parwana, has a criminal background; 4 FIRs filed against him, has been arrested and under trial,” he added.

Following the incident, the Punjab government had on Saturday shunted out three senior police officials, including an inspector general, and suspended mobile internet and SMS services in Patiala district.

The AAP government in the state transferred the inspector general of police (IG) Patiala Range, the Patiala senior superintendent of police and the Patiala superintendent of police with immediate effect.

However, the police and district administration authorities on Saturday claimed that the situation is under control and peaceful in the city. Moreover, the heavy police security has been deployed at the site of the clashes outside the Kali Mata temple.

In the wake of the incident, various Hindu outfits had given a call for a bandh in protest against the Friday incident. Several markets in Patiala city remained shut on Saturday.