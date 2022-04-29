New Delhi: Heavy deployment of security personnel can be seen near Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala as a clash broke out between Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers during an anti-Khalistan protest on Friday. Four people are reported to have suffered injuries in the clashes. A video of the clash is being widely circulated on social media. In the video, pro-Khalistan supporters can be seen brandishing swords at Shiv Sena workers.Also Read - Video Captures Moment When Kabaddi Player Dharminder Singh Was Being Shot Dead in Punjab's Patiala

#WATCH | Punjab: A clash broke out between two groups near Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala today. Police personnel deployed at the spot to maintain law and order situation. pic.twitter.com/yZv2vfAiT6 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

2:33 PM: The district administration has asked the residents to maintain peace and harmony. Furthermore, it has urged the two groups to resolve their “dispute or misunderstanding” through talks. Also Read - Charanjit Singh Channi Likely to Win From Chamkaur Sahib, Amarinder From Patiala, Predicts Zee Opinion Poll

2:31 PM: “Peace and harmony is central to all our religions and their basic ethos. Even if there is any dispute or misunderstanding, it is important to resolve it by dialogue. As such, the District Administration appeals to all brothers and sisters of Patiala and Punjab to continue to maintain peace and brotherhood. The present situation is under control and being continuosly monitored. All measures are being taken to ensure peace and harmony,” Patiala District Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said in a statement.

2:30 PM: The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I spoke with DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We’re closely monitoring the situation & won’t let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony are of utmost importance, said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

