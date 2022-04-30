New Delhi: A peace committee meeting was held in Patiala, Punjab on Saturday following the violent clash that broke out in the city on Friday.Also Read - Patiala Clashes: Top Police Officers Removed; Internet, Messaging Services Suspended Till 6PM

"Everyone wants the communal harmony of Patiala to continue as has happened so far. It was a good meeting," said Deputy Commissioner of Patiala Sakshi Sawhney.

A clash had broken out between Shiv Sena activists and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers during an anti-Khalistan protest earlier on Friday in which at least four people were reported to have suffered injuries.

Curfew had been imposed in Patiala from 7 pm Friday to 6 am Saturday while many suspects had been arrested. The district administration asked the residents to maintain peace and harmony and urged the two sparring groups to resolve their disputes and misunderstandings through talks.

Shiv Sena had decided to organize a protest march after Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu issued a decree to put flags on DC offices in Haryana on Friday, April 29, which is Khalistan Foundation Day. Shiv Sena did not have any permission for the march, said DSP Patiala.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government removed three top police officers over their alleged failure to control the violence in the district. The inspector general of police (Patiala Range) Rakesh Aggarwal, the Patiala senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh and the superintendent of police Wazir Singh were transferred from the post following orders from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.