New Delhi: The campus of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) in Punjab's Patiala has been declared a containment zone after 60 students tested COVID positive. The students, who tested COVID positive, had reportedly showed mild symptoms. In view of the COVID cases, the university has now urged students to vacate the hostels by May 10 to slow the spread of the infection.
"I have reviewed the COVID cases at the RGNUL. Health teams have been deployed since last three days. The university was advised to follow an SOP and to keep constant liaison with parents. Those who are positive have mild symptoms and have been isolated in separate blocks. It has been declared a containment zone and 100 per cent testing is to be completed," said Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney was quoted as saying in a report by The Tribune.
- Forty-six cases of COVID-19 were reported at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law in Patiala in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 60.
- Students, who were infected with COVID, had reportedly showed mild symptoms and they were kept in isolation.
- The students at the Patiala’s law university have now been asked to vacate the hostels by May 10.
- Authorities have declared the university campus a containment zone, the only one in Patiala district.
- Health officials have been rushed to the university to assess the situation.
- The number of cases are expected to rise as several farewell parties were organised on the campus without following the safety protocols, said an official.