New Delhi: The campus of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) in Punjab's Patiala has been declared a containment zone after 60 students tested COVID positive. The students, who tested COVID positive, had reportedly showed mild symptoms. In view of the COVID cases, the university has now urged students to vacate the hostels by May 10 to slow the spread of the infection.

"I have reviewed the COVID cases at the RGNUL. Health teams have been deployed since last three days. The university was advised to follow an SOP and to keep constant liaison with parents. Those who are positive have mild symptoms and have been isolated in separate blocks. It has been declared a containment zone and 100 per cent testing is to be completed," said Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney was quoted as saying in a report by The Tribune.

