New Delhi: Patiala Urban is considered as the 'royal' bastion of Congress rebel Capt Amarinder Singh, whose fledgling Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) is contesting Punjab Assembly Election 2022 in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Assembly elections in Patiala Vidhan Sabha seat will be keenly observed this time as the former chief minister and sitting MLA Captain Singh will face a tough challenge as his former comrades are expected to be pitted against him from the prestigious seat with a clear focus on winnability.
In 2017, Singh had won the seat by defeating Dr.Balbir Singh from Aam Aadmi Party with a margin of 52407 votes. While SAD and AAP both have fielded candidates from Patiala Urban, the congress party is yet to announce its candidate from the seat.
PATIALA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Amarinder Singh
|INC
|Winner
|72,586
|68.29%
|52,407
|Dr.balbir Singh
|AAP
|Runner Up
|20,179
|18.98%
|Joginder Jaswant Singh
|SAD
|3rd
|11,677
|10.99%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|4th
|1,090
|1.03%
|Kshama Kant Pandey
|HSS
|5th
|291
|0.27%
|Sarbjit Singh
|IND
|6th
|248
|0.23%
|Akshninder Singh
|APPA
|7th
|227
|0.21%
Patiala Assembly Constituency: Key Candidates This Year
- Capt Amarinder Singh (PLC)
- Harpal Juneja (SAD)
- Ajitpal Singh Kohli (AAP)
Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Hung Assembly In Punjab
Punjab may be headed for a hung assembly with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the single largest party in the state, predicted Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll. As per the pre-poll survey, AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the state, which will vote in single-phase on Feb 20. But despite the lead in vote share, AAP may not win a majority out of 117 seats.
Situated in the Patiala district of the state, constituency No. 115 of the Punjab legislative assembly has 1,40,314 registered voters—73,852 males and 66,462 female registered voters, the Election Commission data showed. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Preneet Kaur won from Patiala Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 162718 votes by defeating Surjit Singh Rakhra from Shiromani Akali Dal.
Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:
- Issue of notification: January 21
- Last date of notification: January 28
- Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
- Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
- Date of poll: February 20
- Counting of votes: March 10