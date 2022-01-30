New Delhi: Patiala Urban is considered as the ‘royal’ bastion of Congress rebel Capt Amarinder Singh, whose fledgling Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) is contesting Punjab Assembly Election 2022 in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Assembly elections in Patiala Vidhan Sabha seat will be keenly observed this time as the former chief minister and sitting MLA Captain Singh will face a tough challenge as his former comrades are expected to be pitted against him from the prestigious seat with a clear focus on winnability.Also Read - Amethi Assembly Elections 2022: BJP, AAP, Congress Yet to Field Candidates Against SP's Maharaji Prajapati

In 2017, Singh had won the seat by defeating Dr.Balbir Singh from Aam Aadmi Party with a margin of 52407 votes. While SAD and AAP both have fielded candidates from Patiala Urban, the congress party is yet to announce its candidate from the seat. Also Read - Tarn Taran Constituency: Can Congress Hold Its Fort Or Will It Be AAP's New Bastion?

PATIALA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Amarinder Singh INC Winner 72,586 68.29% 52,407 Dr.balbir Singh AAP Runner Up 20,179 18.98% Joginder Jaswant Singh SAD 3rd 11,677 10.99% None Of The Above NOTA 4th 1,090 1.03% Kshama Kant Pandey HSS 5th 291 0.27% Sarbjit Singh IND 6th 248 0.23% Akshninder Singh APPA 7th 227 0.21%

Patiala Assembly Constituency: Key Candidates This Year

Capt Amarinder Singh (PLC)

Harpal Juneja (SAD)

Ajitpal Singh Kohli (AAP)

Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Hung Assembly In Punjab

Punjab may be headed for a hung assembly with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the single largest party in the state, predicted Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll. As per the pre-poll survey, AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the state, which will vote in single-phase on Feb 20. But despite the lead in vote share, AAP may not win a majority out of 117 seats. Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election 2022: SAD Fields Bikram Singh Majithia From Amritsar East Against Navjot Singh Sidhu

Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls: