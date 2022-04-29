Patiala: Curfew was clamped in Patiala city of Punjab on Friday evening after four persons, including two policemen, were injured following clashes between two groups over an ‘anti-Khalistan march’. Police opened fire in the air to bring the situation under control. The curfew will be in place between 7 pm on Friday to 6 am on Saturday in Patiala district, authorities said. Essential services are however exempted, they said.Also Read - Patiala Violence: 2 Injured, Curfew Imposed After Clashes Near Kali Devi Temple. Watch Video

Hours later, police arrested Harish Singla, working president of a group called “Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray)” for taking out the procession without permission and instigating violence. Harish Singla said the march was organised as a reply to the announcement by an US-based banned group called Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) to mark April 29 as the ‘Foundation Day of Khalistan’. The SFJ is headed by one Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Also Read - If You Resort To 'Dadagiri', We Know How To…: Uddhav Issues Stern Warning As Hanuman Chalisa Row Snowballs

Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla was arrested, in connection with the clash that broke out in Patiala today. pic.twitter.com/6UO9fcPK5D — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

Also Read - Loudspeaker Row: Devendra Fadnavis Skips Key Meet Called by Maharashtra Govt; BJP-Sena Tussle Worsens

The clash took place outside the Kali Mata temple after Singla’s group had begun the “Khalistan Murdabad March” from the nearby Arya Samaj Chowk. Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, who had initially gathered at Dukh Niwaran Sahib Gurdwara, marched towards the temple, a few of them seen brandishing swords. Their procession too did not have permission from the authorities, officials said. Near the temple, the two groups came face to face and hurled stones at each other, police said. The temple gates were locked and police deployed in large numbers to prevent the violence from spreading further in the city, officials said.

Here are the top developments of the day on this big story:

CM Bhagant Mann calls high-level meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann summoned a high-level meeting of officers soon after the clash. The CM later said he has ordered a probe into the incident of violence and given strict instructions that not a single culprit is spared. “Anti-Punjab forces will not be allowed to disturb Punjab’s peace at any cost,” he said. The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate, he tweeted. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state,” the CM added.

Patiala IG (Police) says ‘situation under control’

A few hours after the clash, Patiala Inspector General of Police Rakesh Agarwal told reporters that the situation was under control. “We have called force from outside. A peace committee meeting has been called by the Deputy Commissioner on Saturday,” he said. He said the incident took place because of rumours spread by some some mischievous elements. We have controlled the situation. We are also conducting a flag march in Patiala city, he added.

Patiala DM appeals all to maintain peace

Patiala Deputy Commissioner-cum District Magistrate Sakshi Sawhney said, “We appeal to all to maintain calm and not to lend credence to any rumours.”

Opposition criticises AAP govt

But the new AAP government came under flak from the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress over the worsening law and order situation. “Complete anarchy in the state,” Leader of the Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa tweeted. “It’s high time that the Punjab CM gets his house in order. Law & order has collapsed in the past one month with one incident after the other taking place in the state,” the Congress leader said.

(With inputs from agencies)