Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha requesting security in an enclosed sensitive booth in Patkura, where polls are slated to be held on July 20.

In a letter, the BJD cited threat from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that it is “likely to capture booths and resort to violence to terrorise the voters”.

“With reference to the subject cited above, we would like to inform you that, the opposition, especially the BJP, is likely to capture booths, rigging and resort to violence to terrorise the voters. This will negate free and fair poll on 20.07.2019 in the booths enclosed herewith,” the letter penned by the BJD read.

“As adequate precautionary measures to ensure a free and fair election, we would request you to ensure flag march before election day in the sensitive booths and on the day of poll deploy adequate security forces, along with webcasting, CCTV, deployment of micro observers etc,” the letter continued.

BJD writes to Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, demanding deployment of security,web-casting, CCTVs etc, in enclosed sensitive booth in Patkura, where polls will be held on 20July; letter states 'BJP is likely to capture booths & resort to violence to terrorise the voters.' pic.twitter.com/GFUvECn9Kp — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

Election to the politically- important Patkura assembly seat in Odisha, which had to be postponed twice in the past few months, will be held amidst elaborate arrangements on Saturday to ensure free and fair polling, an official said.

The constituency is witnessing one of the most interesting political battles in Odisha with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s bete noire, Bijoy Mohapatra of the BJP, locked in a fight with BJD nominee, Sabitri Agarwal.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm in 309 polling stations.

Counting of votes would be done on July 24.

(With agency inputs)