New Delhi: With merely less than a week left for the local festival ‘Chhath Puja’ in Bihar, the Patna district administration on Saturday launched a mobile app ‘Chhath Puja Patna’ for information regarding the upcoming festival.

Bihar: Patna district administration has launched a mobile app 'Chhath Puja Patna' for information regarding the upcoming festival. pic.twitter.com/bTUHbisMbR — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

An ancient Hindu festival, Chhath puja is celebrated in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. It is also celebrated in Madhesh region of Nepal. This celebration doesn’t involve any idol worship and is largely celebrated in India and Nepal.

On October 25, Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad took stock of preparations for Chhath Puja in Patna and inspected several ghats of Ganges in the town.

He made a visit to the state and instructed the administration to make proper arrangements including cleanliness, security arrangements for the puja. He also asked the officials to ensure safety for the women who would be performing puja.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has written a letter to the mayors of all three Municipal Corporations in Delhi to ensure repair and sanitation work is carried out properly at the Chhath Ghats and the connecting roads in the national capital.

“Chhath Ghats have been constructed on the bank of Yamuna river and in various water bodies, vacant DDA lands and other departments where a large number of devotees reach to observe Chhath Puja,” Tiwari said in the letter.