New Delhi: A war of words has erupted between allies JD(U) and BJP in Bihar, with the former, on Saturday, lashing out at Union Minister Giriraj Singh for targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his inept handling of the recent floods in the state capital Patna.

Responding to comment by the Union Minister, JD(U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh, referring to Giriraj’s habit of chanting Lord Shiva’s name during his speeches, said that one does not become a leader by chanting the Lord’s name every now and then.

Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, another party spokesperson, meanwhile, shifting the blame to the saffron party, said that the urban development portfolio had been with the BJP ever since the alliance took over the reins of the state. He added that even the Mayor of Patna, as well as the two Lok Sabha MPs representing the constituency, were from the BJP.

Separately, JD(U) general secretary KC Tyagi called Giriraj a ‘habitual offender’ who was causing more damage to the alliance than RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Calling his remarks ‘objectionable’, the senior JD(U) leader urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take cognisance of Giriraj’s statements.

Speaking in Darbhanga on Friday, the Union Animal Husbandry Minister, targeting the Chief Minister over the flood said that if a leader can accept praise, he should accept blame too. He also said that Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, too, was responsible for the situation in the state capital.

Patna, currently, is completely waterlogged after witnessing unprecedented floods after torrential rains lashed the city. More than 70 people have lost their lives, with Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh and Kadamkuan being the worst-affected areas.