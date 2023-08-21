Home

2 Passengers Die, 6 Fall Sick Onboard Patna-Kota Express

Five passengers from the same group are undergoing treatment at hospitals. The exact cause of death is still under investigation.

2 Passengers Die Onboard Patna-Kota Express. | Photo: ANI Twitter

Agra: A shocking incident has unfolded aboard the Patna-Kota Express train, resulting in the death of two passengers and the illness of six others on Sunday. The cause of their deaths has not been immediately determined. The deceased passengers were among a group of 90 individuals traveling from Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Currently, five out of the six individuals are receiving treatment at a railway hospital in Agra, while the sixth has been admitted to SN Medical College.

“A call was received on the railway helpline number about the passengers falling sick. They were travelling in an AC coach. A woman aged about 62 years and a man aged nearly 65 were declared dead by the doctor at the Agra Cantt Railway Station,” North Central Railway PRO in Agra Division Prashasti Srivastava told news agency PTI.

Virendra Singh, Assistant Commercial Manager, Railway Agra Division told news agency ANI that the cause of the death was dehydration. “Information was received from Patna Kota Express that a passenger is ill. Team was sent. Two people died and 5 passengers are hospitalised. According to the doctor, the cause of death is dehydration,” ANI quoted Singh as saying.

Agra, Uttar Pradesh | Virendra Singh, Assistant Commercial Manager, Railway Agra Division says, “Information was received from Patna Kota Express that a passenger is ill. Team was sent. Two people died and 5 passengers are hospitalised. According to the doctor, the cause of death… pic.twitter.com/60nbagcaQk

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2023

Five passengers from the same group are undergoing treatment at hospitals. The exact cause of death is still under investigation. Prashasti Srivastava further mentioned that it will be known after the autopsy whether the cause was food poisoning or dehydration.

Regarding the possibility of poisoning by a criminal group known as “zeher khurani” who offer poison-laced sweets, she clarified that there has been no such complaint.

