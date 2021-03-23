Patna: Police on Tuesday resorted to lathi charge on RJD leaders, including Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav after they marched towards the Bihar Legislative Assembly as part of their statewide protest against unemployment, fuel price hike. As per the media reports, RJD protesters broke the police barricading placed at Dak Bangla Chowk here and pelted stone on the cops. Police had to use water cannons to disperse the ‘unruly’ crowd. Also Read - 12-year-old Girl Set on Fire For Uprooting Plant in Bihar's Begusarai

This is a developing story. More details awaited. Also Read - Body of 20-Year-Old Bihar Girl Found in Semi-Naked State, Had Gone For Constable Recruitment Exam

Also Read - RJD MLA Anant Singh Falls Unconscious During Court Appearance, Admitted to AIIMS Patna