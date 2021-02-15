Patna: The Patna Civil Court on Monday sentenced a school’s principal to death for raping a 11-year-old girl student for a month. Another teacher of the school was also sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of helping the principal get in touch with the girl students. Also Read - UP Shocker: 3-year-old Girl Raped by Her Uncle

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, Raj Singhania alias Arvind Kumar, the principal of New Central Public School of Phulwari Sharif area in Patna was sentenced to death for raping the minor girl on the pretext of increasing marks. The case has been going on since September 2018 and it is not yet known how many such incidents might have happened with the girl students who studied under the principal.

While hearing the case, the civil court, considered it extremely disgusting and rarest of the rare. The principal even harassed those brought this case to the fore.