Patna: All schools up to Class 10th have been shut in Patna till January 5, in wake of the cold wave conditions. As per reports, the minimum temperature has continued to drop in Patna.

Earlier, the MeT department had declared that cold wave conditions would prevail in Bihar. The state government had then ordered all schools in Patna to be shut till January 2.

However, as per forecasts, light sunshine can be expected in the afternoons, bringing respite from the biting cold.

The forecasts also have it that some areas in the state may receive light rain on January 1, 2.

Meanwhile, some relief from the cold wave conditions in north India was expected from Monday with a slight rise in the temperature in Delhi, south Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.