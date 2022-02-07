Patna: A 57-year-old woman was killed and two others critically injured after a high speeding SUV mowed them down in Patna. The accident happened on Sunday night. The accused were found to be in a drunken state and were thrashed by the locals before being handed over to the police. The accused have been identified as Jitendra Kumar, owner of the vehicle. He, along with his friend Rakesh Kumar, a native of Gardanibagh, had consumed liquor in a house located in Phulwari Sharif, said police.Also Read - Bihar Schools And Colleges To Reopen From February 7

"After consuming the liquor, they were returning home. When they reached the Sipara flyover, Jitendra lost control of the vehicle due to the high speed. He mowed down three persons, including the woman," said an official of the Beur police station.

After the accident, the accused tried to flee from the spot and rammed a bike and a car before being crashed and caught.

The deceased is identified as Tetari Devi, a resident of Agamkuan. The condition of the bike-rider is critical. A car occupant also received injury and is out of danger.