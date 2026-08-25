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Patna BPSC Students March LIVE: Protesters clash with Police as agitators break barricades during protest over Bihar civil services exam

This could lead to a confrontation between the students and the police. If the protesters attempt to move beyond JP Golambar, the police may stop them. Lathi-charge could also be carried out if necessary.

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Patna Students March LIVE

New Delhi: A major student march has started in Bihar’s capital Patna on Tuesday morning. The march commenced from Gandhi Maidan at 11 am. It is important to note that the students have been staging a protest at Gardanibagh for the past week over their demands. They have now decided to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence. The march has received support from several student and youth organisations. As many as 14 organisations, including RYA, SSAI and Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Morcha, have extended their support. The RJD has also backed the march. A large number of students and young people are expected to participate. The march will start from Gandhi Maidan and proceed towards the CM’s residence via Dak Bungalow, the Planetarium, and JP Golambar.

Security Beefed Up Near CM’s Residence

It is important to note that the area around the Chief Minister’s residence is highly sensitive, and marches or protests are not permitted there. This could lead to a confrontation between the students and the police. If the protesters attempt to move beyond JP Golambar, the police may stop them. Lathi-charge could also be carried out if necessary.

Patna Students March LIVE