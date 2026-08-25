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Patna BPSC Students March LIVE: Protesters clash with Police as agitators break barricades during protest over Bihar civil services exam

This could lead to a confrontation between the students and the police. If the protesters attempt to move beyond JP Golambar, the police may stop them. Lathi-charge could also be carried out if necessary.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: August 25, 2026 1:18 PM IST
Patna BPSC Students March LIVE: Protesters clash with Police as agitators break barricades during protest over Bihar civil services exam
Patna Students March LIVE

New Delhi: A major student march has started in Bihar’s capital Patna on Tuesday morning. The march commenced from Gandhi Maidan at 11 am. It is important to note that the students have been staging a protest at Gardanibagh for the past week over their demands. They have now decided to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence. The march has received support from several student and youth organisations. As many as 14 organisations, including RYA, SSAI and Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Morcha, have extended their support. The RJD has also backed the march. A large number of students and young people are expected to participate. The march will start from Gandhi Maidan and proceed towards the CM’s residence via Dak Bungalow, the Planetarium, and JP Golambar.

Security Beefed Up Near CM’s Residence

It is important to note that the area around the Chief Minister’s residence is highly sensitive, and marches or protests are not permitted there. This could lead to a confrontation between the students and the police. If the protesters attempt to move beyond JP Golambar, the police may stop them. Lathi-charge could also be carried out if necessary.

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Patna Students March LIVE

Follow updates here:

  • Aug 25, 2026 1:18 PM IST

    Patna BPSC Students March LIVE: The students’ protest over their demands for BPSC TRE-4 continues in Patna’s Gardanibagh. During the attempt to gherao the CM’s residence, protesters broke through barricades at JP Golambar and reached Dak Bungalow. The police used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

  • Aug 25, 2026 12:58 PM IST

    Patna Students March LIVE: During the CM Samrat Chaudhury residence siege, police baton-charged several students.

  • Aug 25, 2026 12:48 PM IST

    Patna Students March LIVE: The students’ biggest demand is for the 70th BPSC examination to be cancelled and conducted afresh. They claim that several questions have been raised over the examination and its results.

  • Aug 25, 2026 12:36 PM IST

    Patna Students March LIVE: The march started from Gandhi Maidan and proceeded towards the Chief Minister’s residence via Dak Bungalow, the Planetarium and JP Golambar.

  • Aug 25, 2026 12:36 PM IST

    Patna Students March Live: As many as 14 organisations, including RYA, SSAI and Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Morcha, have extended their support to the march. The RJD has also backed the march. A large number of students and young people are expected to participate.

  • Aug 25, 2026 12:14 PM IST

    Patna Students March LIVE: A major student march was scheduled to take place in Bihar’s capital, Patna, on Tuesday morning. The march started from Gandhi Maidan at 11 am. Students have been staging a protest at Gardanibagh for the past week over their demands.

  • Aug 25, 2026 12:07 PM IST

    Patna Students March LIVE: Protestors begin their march from Gandhi Maidan to CM Samrat Chaudhury’s residence.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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