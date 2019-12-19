New Delhi: Be it protesters or police, when it comes to patriotism, all are Indian in spirit. And this spirit of being Indian prevailed today in Bangalore when a police officer turned patriotic to silence the rising voices of the protesters.

In a rare incident – at least in the past fortnight when there are rising cases of the clash between police and protesters – DCP of Bengaluru Police Chetan Singh Rathore offered himself to sing the national anthem to disperse the agitators who had gathered in Bengaluru to protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

#WATCH Karnataka: DCP of Bengaluru(Central),Chetan Singh Rathore sings national anthem along with protesters present at the Town Hall in Bengaluru, when they were refusing to vacate the place. Protesters left peacefully after the national anthem was sung. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/DLYsOw3UTP — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

He sang the national anthem as the protesters refused to vacate the venue of the protest at the Town Hall in Bengaluru. But bowing down before the patriotic fervour of the police, protesters were forced to leave the place peacefully. The noble act of the police has won hearts on social media. Here are some reactions:

Incredibly heartwarming. But the problem is that this incident will be highlighted as the "face of peaceful protests" to cover up for the stoning, assault and Iyn**ing attempts of security forces by vio**nt mob at other places. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) December 19, 2019

This is what I call INDIA 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 !! Jaha na religion ka name sunai deta na state ka

Bas ek name sunai deta hai 🇮🇳 INDIA 🇮🇳

JAI HIND 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 !! — Vijit Singh Yadav/विजीत सिंह यादव (@yadav_vijit) December 19, 2019

So National anthem acts as a pesticides for protestors. Apply it everwhere. — KRISHNA PANDEY कृष्ण पाण्डेय (@DownTownMan_) December 19, 2019

As the protests enraged in the state, the Karnataka Police earlier in the day had taken around 30 people in custody for allegedly violating prohibitory orders amid protests over the CAA.

As a precautionary measure, Section 144 was imposed in several parts of the state, including Hubli, Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada, in view of widespread protests across the state.

The CAA, which is the main reason of the violent protests across the country, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.