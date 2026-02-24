  • Home
Pawan Hans helicopter crashes into sea near Mayabunder, all 7 rescued

A Pawan Hans helicopter crashed into the sea after taking off from Port Blair on Tuesday.

New Delhi: A Pawan Hans helicopter on Tuesday crashed into the sea soon after taking off from Port Blair. According to reports, all passengers, including two crew members, were safe.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

