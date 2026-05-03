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Pawan Khera ko main peda bana dunga: Moments when Assam CM Himanta Biswa grabbed media attention for his remarks

‘Pawan Khera ko main peda bana dunga’: Moments when Assam CM Himanta Biswa grabbed media attention for his remarks

Assam Assembly Elections: As the state prepares for vote counting, here we bring you some moments when Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma called Rahul Gandhi 'crazy' and slammed the other opposition leaders. Scroll down for details.

(Image: ANI)

Assam Assembly Elections 2026: As Assam is all set to witness the vote counting scheduled for May 4, people are anticipating the results and keeping an eye on the key contestants for the assembly election race. The current chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, is one such person who is popular, as he has often remained in the media’s spotlight for his controversial remarks against the leaders of the opposition. Here, we take you through some similar moments of the leader.

Hemanta Biswa Sarma mocks Pawan Khera

Before the Assembly election in Assam, the chief minister mocked the Congress leader Pawan Khera in front of the media and said, “Pawan Khera ko main Pawan peda bana dunga,” meaning “I will turn Pawan Khera into Pawan Pada.”

This came after Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi alleged that Sarma’s wife holds passports from different countries and that she possesses many assets in the UAE. This led to infuriating the chief minister of Assam, and he gave this statement against Pawan Khera.

Also Read: 2026 Assembly Elections: Most probable chief ministerial candidates for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal

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Himanta Biswa’s verbal attack on Rahul Gandhi

Before the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, the verbal dialogues between the leaders kept becoming intense. In one such attack, the chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, was heard calling the opposition leader Rahul Gandhi “crazy.” The response came as a reply to Rahul Gandhi’s statement that the Assam CM is controlled by PM Modi. He added, “The government will be run from Delhi. Only if Dispur and Delhi unite will there be a double-engine government. He is crazy.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma mocks Rahul Gandhi again

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma once made a sarcastic attack on the opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. This came after Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Apna Beta Saunp Rahi Hun’ appeal to the public of Raebareli before polls. At this, Biswa said, “According to me, he (Rahul Gandhi) has been relaunched 150-200 times. Every time this happens I am handing over my son. But who will take your son, whoever will take your son, will be destroyed.”

Also Read: Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

Assam Assembly Elections 2026

The state voted in a single phase on April 9, and vote counting is scheduled for May 4. It experienced a record voter turnout of 85.10 per cent.

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