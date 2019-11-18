New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who arrived in the national capital earlier in the day, met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Monday and said he discussed the political situation of Maharashtra. However, he said he did not discuss the prospects of government formation in the state.

“We discussed in detail about Maharashtra’s political situation. I briefed her on it. AK Antony was also there. Certain leaders of both (Congress-NCP) parties will meet and discuss further and get back to us,” Sharad Pawar said after meeting Sonia Gandhi.

Replying to a query on if Sonia Gandhi was opposed to forming the government in alliance with the Shiv Sena, Pawar said that there was no talk of the government formation in our meeting. “This meeting was all about discussing the Congress and the NCP,” he said.