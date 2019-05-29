New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed a plea of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram seeking a return of Rs 10 crore which he had deposited with the court’s registry for travelling abroad.

At the same time, the vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose had a word of advice for Karti and said, “Pay attention to your constituency.”

The advice comes in the light of Karti’s win from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat with over 5 lakh votes. Karti had contested on a Congress ticket.

Karti is facing criminal cases being probed by CBI and ED in relation to the INX media case and the AircelMaxis case. The bench was hearing his plea in which he had sought a return of Rs 10 crore he had deposited earlier in the apex court’s registry, claiming he had taken the money on loan and was paying interest on it.

Earlier this month, the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi had extended the date of interim protection from arrest granted to Karti and his father and former Union minister P Chidambaram till May 30 in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

The request was made after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the agencies, sought more time to complete the probe. The case relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

Special Judge O P Saini had earlier extended the interim relief to Chidambaram and posted the matter for May 6 after the ED sought more time to gather evidence.