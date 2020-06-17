New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to issue directions to states for payment of full salaries, and providing necessary quarantine facilities to doctors and healthcare workers engaged in treating COVID-19 patients. c, rapped the apex court. Also Read - Unlock Karnataka: As Cases Suddenly go up, Here Are District-Wise Details of COVID-19 Cases

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah said that doctors and healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients should not be denied quarantine facilities.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by Dr Arushi Jain for separate facilities and timely salaries, among others, for COVID-19 frontline health workers, including doctors and other related staff.

In response to the petition, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta–appearing on behalf of the Centre, told the Supreme Court that he had already issued a circular saying that the salaries must be paid to doctors and healthcare staff.

The top court asked the Centre to file a compliance report within four weeks on payment of salaries and quarantine facilities to doctors and healthcare workers and warned that non-compliance would be viewed seriously.