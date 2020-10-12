Mumbai: Family members of deaceased Payal Tadvi along with local people staged a protest outside BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai, against the Supreme Court’s order that permitted the accused doctors in the harassment case to pursue PG courses. Also Read - Mumbai Power Failure: Major Outage Brings City to Standstill For Hours | Here's What Happened

"Following report of anti-ragging team, action should have been taken against the accused. Instead, SC has allowed them to pursue PG. We demand justice," ANI quoted Payal's mother as saying.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday permitted three lady doctors, who are accused in a case of suicide by Payal Tadvi, a student of Mumbai-based medical college last year due to alleged caste-based discrimination, to go back to the college and hospital to pursue their studies of post graduate medical course.

The three doctors, who are pursuing post graduate medical course in Gynaecology and Obstetrics and have completed two years out of three years course are accused of harassing Dr Payal Tadvi who had committed suicide on May 22 last year.

Tadvi was a student of post graduate degree course in Gynaecology and Obstetrics in the college and had completed first year of the course in April last year.

The apex court relaxed one of the conditions imposed on them by the Bombay High Court, which had granted them bail in August last year and said that they shall not enter into the jurisdiction of the concerned police station and more particularly the college.

The top court delivered the verdict on an appeal filed by these three doctors against the February this year order of the high court which had refused to relax one of the conditions imposed on them in August last year while granting them bail in the case.

It noted the stand of the Medical Council of India that under no circumstance migration is permissible for students undergoing post graduate medical courses.

The top court said its order shall come into effect at the beginning of the second term of academic session 2020-2021 and if such term has already begun, it shall come into effect from October 12 this year.

It said these three doctors shall be permitted to pursue their courses of study regardless of the May last year order of suspension, which was passed by the college while taking cognisance of the FIR registered against them.

The bench noted these doctors were arrested in connection with the case in May last year.

(With inputs from PTI)