Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of Kerala Assembly Election 2021, senior Congress leader PC Chacko quit the party on Wednesday alleging groupism in the state unit. PC Chacko sent his resignation to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Also Read - Kerala Election 2021: CPI-M Releases List of 83 Candidates, Pinarayi Vijayan to Contest From Dharmadam | Check Full List

After announcing his decision to the media, PC Chacko said, “I’d been deliberating upon this decision for past many days. I come from Kerala where there’s no Congress party as such. There are two parties – Congress (I) and Congress (A). It’s coordination committee of two parties functioning as KPCC.” Also Read - Will 'Metro Man' Sreedharan Not Be BJP's CM Candidate For Kerala? Union Minister’s Remark Creates Confusion

“Kerala is facing a crucial election. People want Congress to come back but there’s groupism practiced by top leaders of Congress. I have been arguing with a high command that this should be ended. But the high command is also agreeing to the proposal given by both groups,” PC Chacko said at the press conference.

PC Chacko is a former Member of Parliament from Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced.

For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021.