New Delhi: Just six months before the Delhi polls, Congress’ city unit in-charge PC Chacko is looking to step down from his post. PC Chacko has been in charge of the national capital unit since the demise of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit last month.

The Congress has started lobbying over the post of the party’s next unit chief and Haroon Yusuf, Rajesh Lilothia and Devendra Yadav are among the frontrunners for the post.

The development came after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with Chacko and the district presidents two days ago to discuss the selection of a new president for the city unit.

In the meeting, Chacko discussed the possible candidates to lead the party’s state unit with interim president Sonia Gandhi. Some reports suggest that the party may also bring back one of former city unit presidents like Ajay Maken, JP Agarwal, Subhash Chopra and Arvinder Singh Lovely.

However, Agarwal said he was “reluctant” to take the charge due to his age, according to reports.

Some media reports also suggested Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shatrughan Sinha among the probable candidates. However, Chacko rejected such claims saying, “Such reports are mere conjectures. The next Delhi Congress president will be from Delhi.”

The Congress has already been facing a dilemma over the position of the party’s national head after former president Rahul Gandhi resigned. The dilemma came to a brief ending when Sonia Gandhi was selected as the interim chief till the regular elections are held.