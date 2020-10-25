New Delhi: In a big jolt to the NDA, Kerala Congress (PC Thomas faction) has decided to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state and join the Congress-led UDF. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 'La Suna Jabab...', Neha Singh Rathore Hits Back at NDA With New Song

Speaking to ANI, PC Thomas said that as per the understanding reached by BJP, and later discussion taken up with BJP leader Amit Shah it was promised that his party would get the promised posts.

"No seats, that were promised by NDA, were given to us. We're left with no choice but to quit NDA. Official announcement today. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has welcomed us to UDF. We'll announce our decision soon", news agency ANI quoted Thomas as saying.

Son of the first Opposition leader of Kerala PT Chacko, he had served as the Union Minister of state for law and Justice from 2003 to 2004 during Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

“I have represented Lok Sabha as MP for six terms. I did not ask for any position for me but for my party members, but after being promised it was denied. It’s only reason, if I am quitting NDA,” he added.

Thomas had represented Muvattupuzha constituency in the Lok Sabha for six terms from 1989 to 2009.