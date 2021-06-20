Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti will take a final call on attending the all-party meeting called by the central government in New Delhi next week, informed PDP spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari. Sources said the PDP chief is mulling to skip the crucial talks on June 24. Also Read - Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Invited to Meet PM Modi to Discuss Future Course of Action For J&K

“A meeting of PDP’s Political Affairs Committee was held today (ahead of meet of all J&K parties, in Delhi). All members have decided that the final decision regarding this will be taken by Mehbooba Mufti, all members have authorised her,” Bukhari said.

Earlier on Saturday, Mehbooba Mufti informed that she had received a call about the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week. However, she said she has not a formal invitation yet.

“Yes, I have received a call but not a formal invitation yet. I am holding a PAC meeting tomorrow to discuss the same, and take a decision on whether to participate or not in the meeting,” she said.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has telephonically invited leaders of various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to participate in a meeting to be held at Prime Minister’s residence on Thursday, officials said.

They said telephone calls were made to top leaders of various parties including former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Home Minister Amit Shah along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and top security officials had met in the national capital on Friday to discuss various issues regarding Jammu and Kashmir with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials.

In August 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 was notified by the government on August 9, 2019, paved the way for the creation of two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature and Ladakh, without it.

The Act provides that the number of seats in the legislative assembly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be increased from 107 to 114, and delimitation of the constituencies will be determined by the Election Commission.

(With ANI inputs)