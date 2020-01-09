New Delhi: Detained leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday expelled eight party leaders who went against party ideology and met the delegation of foreign envoys who visited Jammu and Kashmir earlier today.

Releasing a press statement on its official Twitter handle, the PDP said that expulsion resulted as the leaders went “against the will of the people” who stand in solidarity to challenge the Centre’s decision to scrap the highly-debated Article 370.

The expelled leaders include Dilawar Mir, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Zaffar Iqbal, Abdul Majeed Padroo, Raja Manzoor Khan, Javaid Hussain Baig, Qamar Hussain and Abdul Rahim Rather – all of whom have been suspended from their basic membership of the party.

“In view of the development post August 5 and the unilateral move of the GOI (Government of India) which has violated the will and hurt the sentiments of people, it has come to the attention of the party that certain party leaders have been part of the parleys which go against the interest of the state, official position and the core beliefs of the party,” the statement read.

It must be noted that many leaders of Jammu and Kashmir including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, along with several activists were detained on the eve of August 5 when the Centre revoked Article 370, dissolving the former state’s special status, and bifurcating it into two distinct Union Territories. The leaders continue to be detained till date, while internet services are still suspended in the Valley.

Besides, 15 diplomats from across the globe – including the US, Latin America, South Korea, and others – are on a two-day tour in the Valley to take stock of the security situation and government’s efforts in the region. However, delegates from the European Union stalled their visit to Jammu and Kashmir last evening stating that they did not want a ‘guided tour’ of the Union Territory.