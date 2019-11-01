New Delhi: The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday expelled its Rajya Sabha MP Nazir Ahmed Laway for attending the swearing-in ceremony of Girish Chandra Murmu, who on Thursday took oath as the first-ever Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Jammu and Kashmir, on a day it became a union territory under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled party's Rajya Sabha MP, Nazir Ahmad Laway (in pic) for attending the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, GC Murmu. pic.twitter.com/Za1UousrW5 — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2019

In a statement, the party accused its RS MP of committing ‘anti-party’ activities.

In the statement, a PDP spokesperson said that Laway’s participation in the ceremony, which took place in Srinagar, was in contravention of the party’s stand on the abrogation of Article 370. The spokesperson further said that by doing this, he had also undermined the party leadership, which has been opposed to the Centre’s August 5 decision from the very beginning.

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been under house arrest since August 4, a day before the abrogation move was announced. Two other former Chief Ministers, the father-son duo of Farooq and Omar Abdullah, too, are among several political leaders from the Valley to have been put under house arrest by the central government.

Along with Jammu and Kashmir, its former part Ladakh, too, became a separate union territory on October 31, with ex-IAS officer Radha Krishna Mathur becoming its first-ever L-G.

Satyapal Malik, the last Governor of the Jammu and Kashmir state, who oversaw the abrogation move, has been made the Governor of Goa.