Srinagar: Taking serious note of his allegations, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday issued a legal notice to former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik for levelling defamatory allegations against its party chief Mehbooba Mufti. Malik had alleged that Mufti was a beneficiary of the Roshni Act.

In a video which was shared on social media, Malik was heard alleging that Mehbooba Mufti was a beneficiary of state land under the Roshni Act of 2001, which was scrapped last year.

The PDP's legal notice claimed that the allegation made by Mallik was not only incorrect but also defamatory in nature with the objective of tarnishing her otherwise politically neat and clean image.

PDP issues legal notice to former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik for levelling defamatory allegations against PDP President Mehbooba Mufti (file photo) pic.twitter.com/XyCIjkpRm0 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

The PDP in the legal notice called upon Mallik to pay Rs 10 crore within 30 days of the receipt of the legal notice, saying the amount will be donated or utilised for the public good.

Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti said that the false statements of Malik were highly mischievous in nature, and the PDP warned him to either withdraw the comments or be prepared to get sued.

“False & unsavoury utterances of Satya Pal Malik about me being a beneficiary of Roshni Act is highly mischievous. My legal team is preparing to sue him. He has the option to withdraw his comments failing which I will pursue legal recourse,” Mehbooba tweeted while sharing the video.

It must be noted that the Roshni Act which was brought in by then chief minister Farooq Abdullah aimed at granting proprietary rights to occupants of state land in lieu of some charges.